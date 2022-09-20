Jharrel Jerome Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) has been tapped for a main role opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Jerome is believed to be playing a member of a New York criminal organization.

Jerome headlined Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us for which he won several awards, including the 2019 Emmy for Lead Actor in a Miniseries.

He is set to star in and produce Night Of the Assassins, which is in the works at Sony Pictures TV, and in Amazon’s I’m a Virgo series for writer-director Boots Riley.

Jerome was part of the SAG Award-nominated ensemble of the Oscar-winning feature Moonlight. His recent TV credits also include series Mr. Mercedes. Jerome, who recently released his second single “Someone I’m Not”, is repped by Kipperman Management, UTA, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.