Jerrod Carmichael Wins First Emmy For ‘Rothaniel’ Special; “I Made Something That Was Of Great Personal Consequence To Me”

Jerrod Carmichael nabbed his first Emmy award for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel.

The comedian beat Ali Wong: Don Wong, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

“I wanted to win, I’m happy I won. Thank you very much,” he said on stage, wearing Puff Daddy’s fur jacket.

“I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. I’m not a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now.”

Carmichael wrote, executive produced and starred in the acclaimed and deeply personal Rothaniel, in which he came out as gay. The comedian has been branching out as a prolific creator and producer with such praised series as The Carmichael Show, which he also headlined, and Ramy. He also recently struck a big overall deal with HBO.

His third HBO special, Rothaniel, was directed by Bo Burnham, who won this award last year for his Inside special.