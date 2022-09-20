Veteran Producer Jeremy Steckler Launches Enhanced Hammer Production Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Steckler is exiting his post as President of Film Production at Imperative Entertainment to focus on producing under his newly launched shingle Enhanced Hammer. In addition to leading his production company, he will act as a consultant to Imperative Entertainment on select projects. Steckler arrived at Imperative in July 2019.

“My happiest experiences over the years both as a producer and a studio executive involved working with storytellers that are operating on the highest levels making memorable, impactful work. I hope to continue to support talent that I both believe in and admire. My production company, Enhanced Hammer, is a nod to a term in the art world that connotates a work of art that is of such high quality that that it can command a premium situation. I hope to do the same in entertainment,” Steckler told Deadline.

The producer’s new shingle will continue to develop projects with such directors as Alexander Payne, Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander, Pamela Adlon, David Slade, Josh Greenbaum, Scott Burns and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

Recently, Steckler produced Joe Kosinski’s Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, which debuted on Netflix at No. 1 in the streamer’s top ten rankings. Upcoming projects include Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person for Studio Canal, with Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun based on Kristen Roupenian’s viral short story for The New Yorker, as well as Tony Kaye’s independent film The Trainer with Vito Schnabel, Julia Fox, Lenny Kravitz and Steven van Zandt.

Steckler is a veteran in the entertainment industry, with over two decades in production. Prior to Imperative Entertainment, Steckler was EVP and the first employee at Condé Nast Entertainment, where he helped build the business and produced Old Man & The Gun, Only the Brave, and Mosul among others.

He also served as SVP of Production at Fox Searchlight where he shepherded such films as the Oscar winning blockbusters Juno and Black Swan, as well as the Oscar winning Crazy Heart, and 500 Days of Summer, 6x Oscar nominee 127 Hours, Whip It and Jennifer’s Body. He started at di Bonaventura Pictures and Spyglass Entertainment where he helped produce 1408 and Derailed and helped oversee The Recruit and The Count of Monte Cristo.

Steckler has been involved in over 40 films that have collectively grossed over $2 billion in box office receipts and have won five Oscars while receiving 22 nominations.

He is represented by Jonathan Shikora at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman Clark.