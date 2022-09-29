Former Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost Inks First-Look Deal With Studio, Launches Company

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Frost, who recently left his post as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has set up a production company, Bristol Circle Entertainment, and has signed a first-look TV production deal with the indie studio. Under the pact, Frost is executive producing the high-profile new series from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, starring Rhea Seehorn, which just landed at Apple TV+ with a big, two-season straight-to-series order.

As a producer, Frost will look to develop original scripted content for all platforms through Bristol Circle, named after the street he grew up on in Los Angeles. Sony TV’s Roosevelt Brown, who most recently served as Frost’s Executive Assistant, will join his boss as a development executive in his newly formed company.

Frost joined Sony TV in 2008 as EVP of U.S. Business Affairs and was promoted to President of Sony Pictures Television Studios in 2017. He and his team shepherded such hit series as Cobra Kai, The Boys, The Wheel of Time, The Afterparty, For All Mankind, Outlander, S.W.A.T. and Better Call Saul.