Korean Family U.S. Drama Series In The Works From ‘Dr. Brain’ Director Jee-Woon Kim, ‘Star Trek’ Pair Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt & eOne

EXCLUSIVE: The prevalence of Korean projects heading to the U.S. continues.

Jee-Woon Kim, one of South Korea’s most lauded directors, has teamed with Star Trek: Discovery writers Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt to develop a new series about a Korean family immigrating to the U.S.

The trio are developing the untitled project with eOne, the studio behind series such as Showtime’s Yellowjackets and ABC’s The Rookie franchise.

Jee-Woon Kim will direct the project. He is behind Korean films such as I Saw The Devil, A Bittersweet Life, The Good, The Bad & The Weird, and A Tale of Two Sisters.

He also directed and exec produced Apple series Dr. Brain, which was the streamer’s first Korean original. He will also exec produce this series.

Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt will write the pilot and serve as showrunners for the series. The writing partners served as writers/producers on the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and are co-exec producers on Michelle Yeoh-fronted spinoff Section 31. Other credits include Netflix’s Sweet Tooth and The CW’s Reign.

Other exec producers include Anthology Studios’ Jay Choi and Song Kang-Ho, and EnterMedia Content’s Sebastian Lee and David Kim.

Anthology Studios is a Korean production company that is part of SLL, the company formerly known as JTBC Studios, which also owns a stake in Wiip.

EnterMedia is behind series including The Good Doctor, which is going in to its sixth season on ABC, and Apple’s Pachinko.

