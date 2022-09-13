Skip to main content
Tributes To Jean-Luc Godard Pour In From The World Of Cinema And Beyond

Jean-Luc Godard.
Jean-Luc Godard. Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Tributes to Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneering leader of French cinema, began to flood in immediately after it was reported that the director died today, aged 91, with figures from the world of cinema, politics, and beyond remembering the director for his powerful, singular work.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, was among the first to pay tribute to Godard with a short message on social media, saying France has lost a “national treasure” and the director was the most “iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers.”

A source close to Godard confirmed the filmmaker’s death to Deadline following initial reports in the French newspaper Liberation. Best known for his radical and politically driven work, Godard was among the most acclaimed directors of his generation with classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), which catapulted him onto the world scene in 1960.

Speaking on France Info radio shortly after the news broke, Jack Lang, former Culture Minister of France, said Godard was “Unique, absolutely unique… He wasn’t just cinema, he was philosophy, poetry.”

Gilles Jacob, former president of the Cannes Film Festival, described Godard as the “Picasso of cinema” in a social media tribute Tuesday.

Godard found most acclaim with his seminal works of the 1960s, including Le Petit Soldat, which was banned until 1963, and starred the director’s future wife, Anna Karina. Remarking on Godard’s radical and passionate approach to cinema, British director Edgar Wright said: “It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting…”

The British Film Institute called Godard a “giant of cinema who ripped up the rule book.”

“From Breathless onwards, he tested the limits of the medium,” the BFI said.

Read the full tributes down below. We will share more reactions as they come in…

 

