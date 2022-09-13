Jason Sudeikis Celebrates “Show About Good & Evil” Following Outstanding Comedy Series Win For ‘Ted Lasso’

For the second year in a row, Apple’s hit series Ted Lasso has taken top honors at the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy series for the show’s sophomore season.

The show also took home the statuette for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Directing for the episode “No Weddings and a Funeral” for MJ Delaney.

“This show is about good and evil. This show is about the truth and lies. This show is about all that stuff but it’s mostly about our response to those things. And your response to our show has been overwhelming,” said executive producer Jason Sudeikis during his acceptance speech on Monday night.

Though the show is extremely popular with fans and critics alike, it is rumored to end with its third season which is currently in production in the U.K.

Across its two-season run, Ted Lasso has earned a total of 40 nominations and 11 wins.