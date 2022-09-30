Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast

ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast.

Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Prendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues) have boarded.

The show from Pope’s rebranded ITV Studios label Etta Pictures is intercuts scenes from Hollywood’s leading man’s early life and 1961 at the height of his fame, with that version of Grant played by Harry Potter star Isaacs.

Archie will start with his birth in Bristol in 1904 and tell the story of a childhood spent in extreme poverty, dealing with his father’s adultery and the loss of older brother John. At 14, he joined music hall act the Bob Pender Troupe and moved to the U.S. and, soon after, Cary Grant was born.

Cannon gave Pope her blessing and is an exec on the project alongside Grant’s daughter Jennifer Grant.

Archie will be one of the flagship launches on new ITV streamer ITVX later this year, before being handed a linear premiere months later. ITV Studios is distributing.