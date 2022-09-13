Jason Bergsman, CEO Of Russo Bros’ AGBO, To Exit Company This Fall

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Bergsman, a seasoned business executive who helped Joe and Anthony Russo build AGBO into a formidable content supplier, will exit as the company’s CEO this fall.

Indications are that the parting of ways is amicable, and stems from a lack of alignment between AGBO’s current evolutionary stage and Bergsman’s longer-term career interests. He has agreed to stay on for the next 60 days.

AGBO has a number of high-profile projects in motion and is coming off its highest-profile one to date, The Gray Man, which is one of the most-watched feature films in Netflix history, according to the company.

Before joining AGBO in 2020, Bergsman was a partner and founding member of The Chernin Group, where he primarily focused on building, acquiring, and investing in digital media companies. He served on the board of Crunchyroll and continues to be a board member at MeatEater, an outdoor lifestyle media and e-commerce company he launched. Prior to TCG, Bergsman worked in business development at NBC Universal, corporate strategic planning at Disney and investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

Below are two internal memos circulated to AGBO staff — one from the Russos and AGBO co-founder and vice chairman Mike Larocca; and the other from Bergsman.