Jasmine Mathews, Devon Sawa, Douglas Smith, And Steve Ogg Join Mackenzie Donaldson Feature ‘Civil’

EXCLUSIVE: Electric Panda Entertainment and The Donaldson Company announced the cast for the dramatic thriller Civil.

Directed by Mackenzie Donaldson (TNT’s Snowpiercer), and written by Cheryl Meyer and Anthony Grant, the film stars Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), Douglas Smith (Don’t Worry Darling), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead) and Devon Sawa (SYFY’s Chucky) will star. the solo feature directorial debut of director/producer. Production is now underway in Northern Ontario, and levelFilm has the film slated for release in Canada next year with US and international rights still available.

Civil is about a near-fi future civil war is sparked by government-imposed measures due to climate change. Nia (Mathews), her sister Penny (Antoine), and her boyfriend Ethan (Smith) are hiding out with a mismatched group of family, friends and neighbors in a secluded lake house when a militia leader (Sawa) and his followers arrive on their doorstep. Nia and her fellow civilian cabin mates must decide whether to surrender or join the resistance movement and fight back.

Civil is produced by Electric Panda Partner Yas Taalat, Chantal Kemp, David J. Phillips along with Donaldson. In addition Meyer and Grant serve as producers along with Gabriel Napora, Ben Lu, Sparshu, Costa Vassos and Jim Malmgren. The film is also produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, the NOHFC and Ontario Creates.

“Civil embodies what we believe should now be the norm of filmmaking: many voices from diverse genders and cultural backgrounds coming together, telling a human story that takes all of us on a journey of hard decisions, ultimately revealing what binds all of us together — our shared values and the yearning for a brighter future we want to believe in and run towards. We are so fortunate to have the incredible talents of breakout star Jasmine Mathews as the lead for Civil. She perfectly exemplifies the role of a powerful survivor who carries you on an intense journey of love, pain, and hope. Jasmine’s talent shines bright as she takes center stage and grips the audience in this amazing story of the human spirit,” says Yas Taalat.

Jasmine Mathews, Devon Sawa, and Douglas Smith are all represented by the Gersh Agency and Steven Ogg is represented by the Agency of the Performing Arts, respectfully.