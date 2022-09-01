Janus Films Takes North America For Hlynur Pálmason’s ‘Godland’ Ahead Of Telluride, TIFF Outings

Janus Films has acquired North American rights for Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason’s priest drama Godland, which debuted in Cannes Un Certain Regard and now heads to Telluride and Toronto this fall.

Set in the late 19th Century, the drama revolves around a young Danish priest who travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church and photograph its people. The deeper he goes into the unforgiving landscape, the more he strays from his purpose, mission and morality.

“Godland is a breathtaking film about man’s ambition and faith in the face of the natural world. It further establishes Hlynur Pálmason as one of the most exciting new talents in world cinema,” said Janus Films

“It was a standout from Cannes and we cannot wait for Telluride and Toronto audiences to discover it before we release it.”

Godland is Pálmason’s third feature after Winters Brothers (2017) and A White, White Day (2019).

“We are very excited to be working with Janus Films and having the North American premiere in Telluride and Toronto. We think this is a great way for Godland to reach the American audience,” said the director.

The deal was negotiated by Jan Naszewski of New Europe Film Sales on behalf of the filmmakers with Janus Films.

The film is produced by Danish company Snowglobe in collaboration with Iceland’s Join Motion Pictures and in co-production with Paris-based Maneki Films and Sweden’s Film I Väst and Garagefilm International.

Janus Films plans a theatrical release to be followed by a Criterion Channel streaming premiere.

The acquisition adds to a growing Cannes haul for the distributor which also includes The Eight Mountains, Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, which has since been named as Poland‘s Oscar submission, and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s Tori and Lokita.