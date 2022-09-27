January 6th Committee Postpones Next Hearing As Attention Focuses On Hurricane Ian

The January 6th Committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday is expected to be postponed, as much of the media attention turns to the approach of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The committee said that a new date is to be announced.

The committee’s Wednesday hearing was to be its first since the summer and perhaps its last before the midterm elections.

Committee members have not revealed the exact plans for the hearing, but there have been reports that it may include clips of an upcoming documentary on Roger Stone, who has been an informal adviser to President Donald Trump.

Broadcast and cable news networks had planned to carry the hearing. Media previews had been focusing on the next hearing as a chance for the committee to regain the public’s attention and make a closing argument about former President Donald Trump’s culpability for January 6th and the ongoing threat to American democracy.

The hearings in June and July drew significant audiences, as each highly produced session included a stream of new revelations and compelling witnesses.

One of the members of the committee, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), represents an area in the potential path of the hurricane. It is currently a category three storm, and is expected to make landfall later Wednesday.