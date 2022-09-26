Key January 6 Figure Steven Sund Inks Book Deal, Promising New Details From His Time As Capitol Police Chief

Steven A. Sund, the former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, has inked a book deal with Blackstone Publishing, promising to reveal new details about the infamous day.

Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6 will be published on January 3, 2023, just before the 2-year anniversary of the assault on the capitol building. Deadline understands the publishing deal is in the seven-figure range.

The book includes photographs never seen before and draws on audio recordings, documents, government records and Sund’s own experiences. “It’s almost two years after January 6 and the American people still don’t know the truth,” Sund said in a press release. “It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened.”

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is scheduled to have what may be its final hearing on Wednesday. The bipartisan body has spent months in its effort to understand and convey to the public the full scope of January 6, which began with a demonstration of supporters of former President Donald Trump. That gathering quickly escalated into violence once rioters breached barricades and gained entry to the Capitol. Random House and Celadon Books last week said they will publish the committee’s final report once it is finished, with additional contributions by committee members Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, respectively.

Blackstone describes Courage Under Fire as Sund’s “gripping personal account” of the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, saying that it provides “a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

The book will be released in print and digital formats by Blackstone and an unabridged audio edition, read by Chief Sund, will be simultaneously released in digital and physical formats. The book was acquired by Blackstone CEO Josh Stanton from Shane Salerno at The Story Factory on behalf of Sund.

Stanton said the book “reads like Black Hawk Down at the U.S. Capitol,” and reveals new insights about “the cover-up that followed,” including “shocking new information that the American public needs to know.”

Sund, one of 10 people ever to serve as chief of the Capitol Police, resigned during the aftermath of the attack.