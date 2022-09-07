Jane Fonda Cancer Update: “I Feel Stronger Than I Have In Years”

Jane Fonda says in a new blog post that three weeks into her chemo treatment for B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma she’s feeling stronger than she has in years and is confident she’ll “come through very well.”

The two-time Oscar winner and political activist also addresses issues dear to her heart: health care and climate change.

I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I’ve been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me.

I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given.

Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades. Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won’t have to worry about “many decades.” One will do just fine.

Many have asked how I am feeling. Well today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years. The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.

This is not my first encounter with cancer. I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again.

As I said in my statement last week, I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on and I consider that a travesty. It isn’t fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all.

Most of you know that I am focused on confronting the urgent climate crisis, caused by fossil fuels, through my ongoing work with Fire Drill Fridays (We just had our 10 millionth viewer last Friday!) and my most recent work with the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels. While most of us know that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate crisis, many may not know that fossil fuel emissions also cause cancer as well as other major health problems like birth defects, childhood leukemia, heart attacks, strokes, lung disease and preterm birth. We must find a way to come together to put an end to this deadly correlation. Too many families have suffered, too many communities have been forgotten, written off as ‘Sacrifice Zones,’ far too much pain has been endured. It does not have to be this way. We have it within our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer will not deter me.

Please visit https://www.janepac.com to learn about our work to elect climate champions across the country and counter the outsized influence fossil fuel companies have on our government. Please sign up. Please donate. $5, $10, whatever you can. The website will tell you how or you can donate through ActBlue. We need you, your friends, your family and colleagues. With the crucial midterms around the corner, it’s all hands on deck!

Please also visit https://firedrillfridays.org to learn about how you can join actions throughout the country and tune into our next livestream on Friday September 9th featuring marine biologist John Hocevar, Director of Greenpeace’s oceans campaign who will tell us what happened at the recent UN Global Ocean Treaty.

Again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all for your loving thoughts!