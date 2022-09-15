Amazon Freevee Has Secretly Shot A Jury Trial Docu-Style Comedy Series Starring James Marsden

EXCLUSIVE: There have been whispers for months about a top-secret courtroom docu-style comedy series filming to run on Amazon Freevee. We can reveal that the project, starring James Marsden (Enchanted, Westworld), is now in post-production and headed to the screen.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

“Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but details are under wraps amid speculation of the unique, genre-bending format centered around a jury trial,” a rep for the free, ad-supported platform told Deadline, declining further comment.

The secrecy surrounding the filming was driven by the nature of the semi-improvised series which we hear employs a device similar to the setup used in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat and Brüno movies and the series Who Is America? where actors, often in disguise, interact with unsuspecting regular (or famous, in some of Cohen’s work) people.

In the case of the Freevee series, we hear Marsden and a group of largely up-and-coming actors with improv background performed alongside civilians in the comedy about being summoned for jury duty. We hear the show was filmed in a real courtroom south of Los Angeles, with regular and addition shooting partially scheduled around Marsden’s Westworld schedule.

The list of executive producers on the untitled series includes two producers who had previously worked with Cohen. The full list is comprised of Dummy creator/exec producer Cody Heller; The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad; Borat Subsequent Moviefilm exec producer, and Who Is America? producer Nicholas Hatton; WeCrashed co-creator/executive producer Lee Eisenberg; director-producer Jake Szymanski (The Package); writer-producer Gene Stupnitsky (Hello Ladies); Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Brüno co-producer and Who Is America? exec producer Todd Schulman; and director-producer Ruben Fleischer (Superstore).

Marsden most recently appeared at Disney’s D23 Expo in support of the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted, reprising the role of King Edward that originated in the 2007 feature, Enchanted. Up next, he stars in the comedy film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix directed and co-written by Jerry Seinfeld.

The actor is also notably known for his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series which originated in 2000; Lon Hammond in 2004 hit The Notebook; as well as Richard White in Superman Returns in 2006. Other credits include Zoolander, Hairspray, 27 Dresses, Straw Dogs, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

On the small screen, Marsden recently returned to HBO’s Westworld for the show’s fourth season which concluded in August. Next, he will be seen in Starz’s revival of Party Down and Season 3 of Netflix’s Dead to Me. Other TV credits include Party of Five, Ally McBeal, Modern Family, Mrs. America, and The Stand. Marsden is repped by CAA.