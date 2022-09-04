Skip to main content
Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Winners List: 'The Beatles: Get Back' & 'Adele: One Night Only' Lead Field; HBO/HBO Max & Netflix Top Nets
James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Beats Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert & Tim Robinson To Short-Form Emmy

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Apple TV+

James Corden may not have been nominated in the main late-night Emmy category but he can take some solace at beating some of his rivals in the short-form category.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which airs on Apple TV+, picked up the award for Outstanding Short-Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series at the Creative Arts ceremony.

Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More

It’s the show’s fifth win in a row.

It beat Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Corrections, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, The Randy Rainbow Show and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Creative Arts Emmys: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The latter was considered one of the favorites with the Netflix series eschewing the main variety category for the short-form category.

Ben Winston, who earlier in the evening picked up an award for the Adele special, picked up this award with fellow exec producer Eric Pankowski.

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category was first awarded in 2011 as Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program and was divided in 2016 to split variety and scripted but was later combined in 2021.

