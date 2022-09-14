‘Gangs Of Lagos’ Creator Jáde Osiberu Inks Overall Deal With Prime Video

Jáde Osiberu, the co-writer and director of Gangs of Lagos, has signed an overall deal with Prime Video, the studio behind the upcoming feature drama.

Osiberu’s three-year deal will include the creation of original scripted TV and movies, produced by her production company Greoh Studios. The deal is announced as Gangs of Lagos, Osiberu’s second feature, screens for the press at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie is set to launch as the first Nigerian Original exclusively on Prime Video later this year and is billed as a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

The global streamer has supercharged its investment in Nigeria over the last year, unveiling original content like Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, the streamer’s first Nigerian-set unscripted original series. The show is the latest remake of the Japanese format LOL, which Amazon has launched in Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. It sees a group of 10 famous local comedians compete to be the ‘Last One Laughing’ by trying to make their competitors laugh. Nigerian comedian and all-around entertainer Basketmouth will host and a grand prize of 40MM Naira will go to the winner’s charity of choice. Livespot360 is producing in Nigeria and the show will launch Prime Video worldwide next year.

Prime Video is also now allowing customers to sign up in the local currency, the Naira. The local Prime Video service, priced at 2,300NGN ($5.50) per month, includes global original series and movies and Hollywood and Nollywood titles.

“Collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for our local audiences in Nigeria,” said Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa. We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios added: “At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be. Jáde Osiberu is an exceptional and compelling storyteller, and over the last few years she has delivered stories with a unique flavor and fresh point of view. We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad.”

Osiberu is represented by Range Media Partners.