Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given

Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson.

Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. He went on to play college football at the University of Oklahoma, scoring five touchdowns during his career there and appeared with the team in the 1954 Orange Bowl. He later played briefly for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.

Film credits included the Clint Eastwood films Sniper’s Ridge, Where the Red Fern Grows, Hang ‘Em High, Play Misty For Me, and High Plains Drifter. He also appeared in Die Sister, Die, Sssssss, That Man Bolt, and the TV movies Terror in the Sky and The Disappearance of Flight 412.

Ging was married three times and had a son and two daughters. No memorial plans have been announced.