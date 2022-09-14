Sony Pictures Classics Catches Yogi Berra Documentary ‘It Ain’t Over’ In Post-Tribeca Deal

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to It Ain’t Over, the feature documentary about legendary New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra directed by Amira & Sam helmer Sean Mullin. The pic had its world premiere earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

SPC negotiated the sale with Cinetic Media. No release date has been set.

Yogi Berra Documentary ‘It Ain’t Over’ Wraps With Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, Derek Jeter, Joe Torre Among Talking Heads; Cinetic Boards Sales

The film, which looks to take viewers beyond the caricatures and “Yogisms” and into the heart of a sports legend whose successes on the field were often overshadowed by his off-the-field persona, tells Berra’s story through his granddaughter Lindsay Berra along with his sons, former Yankee teammates, players he managed, writers, broadcasters and admirers. Interviews include with Yankee alums Joe Torre, Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, play-by-play announcers Bob Costas and Vin Scully and Billy Crystal among others.

Known for his kooky sayings like “it ain’t over til it’s over,” “a dime’s not worth a nickel anymore” and “baseball is 90% mental and the other half is physical,” often overlooked is Berra’s non-baseball accomplishments (he was in the Navy and part of the D-Day invasion in Normandy) and even on it: the Hall of Fame catcher was a 15-time All-Star who won 10 World Series titles with the Yankees in a playing career that spanned 1946-1965 and included winning three AL MVPs.

Also a manager (he won pennants for both the Yankees and New York Mets), Berra was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

Said Crystal about Berra: “He was the most overlooked superstar in the history of baseball.”

Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Peter Sobiloff and Mike Sobiloff produced It Ain’t Over with Vanishing Angle and Off Media.

“Inspiring and warmly humorous, Sean Mullin’s It Ain’t Over is a sports movie unlike any other, the full rich story of Yogi Berra, one of pro baseball’s great figures, a true original,” Sony Classics said Wednesday in announcing the news. “We are excited to bring this movie to audiences all over the world.”