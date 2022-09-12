Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

Rap Sh!t, the comedy series from Issa Rae, is officially getting a second season.

HBO Max has renewed the show, which stars Aida Osman and KaMillion, after its eight-episode first season premiered in July.

The renewal was signposted earlier this summer when, days ahead of its launch, it was awarded over $12.6M in small screen tax credits from the state of California to move the Miami-set series west for a sophomore run.

The series marks Rae’s first scripted series since the end of HBO’s Insecure.

It follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Also starring are Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.

The show is exec produced by Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for Hoorae, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae wrote the season one premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae.

Rae said, “We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team.”

Syreeta Singleton added, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said, “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”