‘Ironheart’: Shakira Barrera Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW) has joined Marvel Studios’ Ironheart as a series regular, Deadline has learned.

Marvel reps declined to comment.

The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Barrera currently can be seen as a series regular in the Freevee series Sprung opposite Garrett Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton. She also recently wrapped a recurring arc in OWN’s legal drama All Rise as part of the show’s third season.

She is notably known for her portrayal of lady wrestler Yolanda in GLOW and Lulu in It’s Bruno, both for Netflix. Other TV credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom, Showtime’s Shameless, and USA Network’s Queen of the South.

On the film side, she appeared in Daniela Garcia’s short film Huella, The Collection opposite Alex Pettyfer, and The Knocking opposite Shiloh Fernandez.

Outside of acting, Barrera serves as a goodwill ambassador for organizations that specialize in humanitarian aid in Nicaragua.

She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Goodman Genow Schenkman.