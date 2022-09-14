‘Ironheart’: Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (South Side) has joined the cast of the Marvel Studios Disney+ series Ironheart in an undisclosed role, Deadline has learned.

Marvel reps declined to comment.

The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Shakira Barrera, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Olayiwola is a comedian, writer, and actress who is currently a staff writer on the HBO Max series South Side. Upcoming projects include the new season of IFC/AMC’s Sherman’s Showcase where she is a writer and costar, and the animated remake of Good Times for Netflix/Fuzzy Door where she voices the series regular character “Lashes by Lisa.” In addition, Olayiwola will be re-joining the 2022 BET Awards as a writer following her contributions a year prior.

Other small screen credits include HBO’s Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, NBC’s Chicago P.D., and The Late Show.

As a standup comic, she’s opened for Arsenio Hall, Hannibal Burress, Aida Rodriguez, and Michael Che, among others.

She is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs and Fox