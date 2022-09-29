WGA West’s Middle Eastern Writers Committee Stands “In Solidarity” With Iranian Protesters

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police.

As protests continue to sweep across Iran following the death of a young woman who’d been detained by Iranian “morality police,” the WGA West and its Middle Eastern Writers Committee have released a statement in solidarity with the women-led activists there.

The protests were sparked after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, was violently detained by Iranian authorities this month for wearing “improper” attire. She died three days later while still in custody.

The WGAW committee said:

“Her death sparked outrage, especially among women, and Iranians took to the streets all across the country in solidarity,” Since then, countless other lives have been lost in this fight for freedom while most of the world has remained silent.

“As writers, we are granted the fundamental right to speak openly, and express ourselves without fear of governmental retaliation. With that right, comes a responsibility to uphold the same values for people all over the world.

“The WGAW’s Middle Eastern Writers Committee and the WGAW stand strongly behind the fearless and courageous women-led activists of Iran who are taking to the streets and putting their lives at risk to fight for a fundamental freedom we often take for granted, chanting ‘woman, life, freedom.’

“Currently, the government of Iran has restricted communication and access to social media platforms by shutting down the internet across the country, using censorship to shutter any form of dissent.

“Women’s rights continue to be threatened all around the world, and Iranian women are currently at the forefront of this battle. We ask that all WGA writers use their platforms, their writers rooms, and their storytelling capabilities to amplify voices that are being silenced in order to continue to fight for change.”

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, “We all are saddened by this tragic incident,” but he added that “chaos is unacceptable.”