‘Into The Woods’ Extends Broadway Run For Final Time

The Broadway hit musical revival of Into The Woods will be extended one final time, through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, producers announced today.

The acclaimed New York City Center Encores! production of the James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim musical transferred to the St. James Theatre in June following its Off Broadway engagement at City Center. Last night, the show’s new cast began performances, including Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl.

Casting announcements for the rest of the extended run will be made soon.

Performances at the St. James began on June 28, with the show initially set to run through August 21.

The extension was announced today by Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters. The revival is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Sondheim.