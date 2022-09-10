‘Inside Out’ Sequel Plans Confirmed By Pixar At D23

Disney’s Pixar today confirmed its plans for a sequel to its critically acclaimed animated film Inside Out. The studio made the announcement during its D23 showcase, spotlighting projects across its live-action and animated slates, with both the original’s director Pete Docter and its voice actor Amy Poehler in attendance to tout the new project.

Co-directed by Ronnie Del Carmen, Inside Out follows the young girl Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), who is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, with her emotions – Joy (Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) – then coming into conflict as to how to best navigate a new city, house, and school.

Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Poehler said that the new film will again “take place inside Riley’s head, only this time she’s a teenager,” with Riley this time encountering a new set of personified emotions that haven’t yet been named. Pic is set for release during the summer of 2024. Kelsey Mann will take over the directing reigns from Docter, with Meg LeFauve returning as screenwriter, and Mark Nielsen producing.

The original Inside Out premiered out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, grossing nearly $859M worldwide upon its June 2015 release. The film written by Docter, LeFauve and Josh Cooley later went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, also landing a nom for Best Original Screenplay. Its voice cast also included Richard Kind, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paula Poundstone, Bobby Moynihan, Paula Pell, Frank Oz and Flea, among others.

While conversation surrounding an Inside Out sequel began in 2015, Docter initially pushed back on the idea, reaffirming his commitment to making original films like Inside Out itself. Still, Docter and Pixar began to reexamine the idea of a sequel by the following year. Today’s D23 panel also featured announcements surrounding projects like Disney’s live-action adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Snow White, among many others. The 2022 D23 confab, celebrating all things Disney, runs at the Anaheim Convention Center through Sunday, September 11th.