Inevitable Foundation Launches Elevate Collective Grants Benefitting Disabled Screenwriters

The Inevitable Foundation has launched the Elevate Collective, a multi-tiered program created to support the careers of mid- and upper-level disabled screenwriters.

The program features the Elevate Collective Awards, $5,000 professional development grants for disabled writers to invest in career coaching, professional development, script consultation, work-from-home setups, and intellectual property acquisition. It also offers community building and professional networking opportunities for members and ongoing support from the Inevitable Foundation team.

Disabled people make up 20 percent+ of the population but represent less than 1 percent of writers behind the screen. The foundation focuses on increasing the odds for disabled creatives by helping to break down barriers preventing them from unlocking their full potential.

The Elevate Collective will support dozens of disabled screenwriters annually, and the Inevitable Foundation plans to award grants on a quarterly basis. Applications are now open via the foundation’s website.

“We are thrilled to launch Elevate Collective and provide mid- and upper-level disabled screenwriters targeted support, education, connections, and financial resources to level up their careers. We built Elevate Collective based on a year and a half of learnings from running our Fellowship program. Elevate Collective is the latest addition to the ecosystem we are building to empower disabled writers, which also includes our Concierge service for creative executives and showrunners, the Disability is Diversity campaign, and our Screenwriting Fellowship.” said Inevitable Foundation co-founders Richie Siegel and Marisa Torelli-Pedevska in a joint statement.

Additionally, the foundation is also announcing two additional Elevate Collective Awards in partnership with Caring Across Generations and Humanitas.

The Inevitable Foundation x Caring Across Generations Care Award offers a $5,000 professional development grant for ongoing script and development consulting services with the Caring Across Generations team. The Inevitable Foundation x Humanitas Alumni Award recipient offers a $5,000 professional development grant for access to virtual and in-person Humanitas events and workshops, as well as tickets to the 2023 Humanitas Prizes.