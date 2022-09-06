Imax Hires Finance, Adtech Exec Jennifer Horsley To Head Investor Relations

Imax Corp. has tapped Jennifer Horsley as SVP of Investor Relations to oversee the large format exhibitor and growing tech platform’s global IR strategy and lead outreach to the investment community. She joins from adtech firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public last year.

Horsley will be based in New York and report to Imax CFO Natasha Fernandes.

“Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes. “Her leadership will be invaluable to IMAX as we continue to build on the strength of our unique model, capitalize on a remarkable multi-year blockbuster slate, and expand our global platform through new growth opportunities.”

“I am excited to join IMAX, one of the most innovative global entertainment technology companies, and to work with Rich, Natasha and the team in communicating our compelling investment proposition,” said Horsley, referring to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond. “IMAX is uniquely positioned at the nexus of top creators and consumers and differentiated through its proprietary technology platform, global reach and asset-lite business model. I cannot wait to share that story and the power of the IMAX Experience.”

Horsley has more than twenty years of experience across investor relations, financial management, strategic planning, and communications. Prior to Taboola, she was at Xerox, rising to VP of Investor Relations.

Imax shares, along with much of media, has been in the doldrums with the company generally grouped among exhibition, its cinema network a key component of theatrical distribution – i.e. Jaws on Imax this weekend. Moving forward, it would like Wall Street to see it more broadly, as an innovator in entertainment technology that, as per today’s release, “combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined.”

As of end June, there were 1,694 Imax theater systems in 87 countries/territories.

Shares of its subsidiary Imax China Holding trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.