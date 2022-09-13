Skip to main content
Imax Hires Former HBO Max HR Chief Michele Golden As Global Chief People Officer

Imax has named longstanding human resources executive Michele Golden as its Global Chief People Officer, overseeing HR, recruiting, talent management and diversity, equity, & inclusion.

She joins Imax from WarnerMedia (now Warner Bros. Discovery), where she spent 20 years, most recently as chief human resources officer for HBO Max. As a member of the executive leadership team, she was instrumental in executing WarnerMedia’s strategy to launch and scale the streaming service.

Golden reports to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond and chief legal officer Rob Lister, based in New York.

“Michele is a world-class human resources executive with deep experience in guiding some of the most recognizable brands in media and entertainment, building successful teams, and navigating sweeping change,” said Gelfond.

“I am beyond excited to join IMAX, and partner with Rich, Rob and the entire IMAX leadership team,” said Golden. “I cannot think of a more exciting place to put my experience and expertise to work.”

Golden’s previous roles at WarnerMedia included as chief of HR at adtech unit Xandr, and head of human resources functions for Time Warner and Turner Brands including Turner Sports, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Turner Classic Movies and Bleacher Report.

