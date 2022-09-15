Iliza Shlesinger’s 6th Netflix Comedy Special Gets Title & Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: Iliza Shlesinger’s upcoming Netflix comedy special now has a title and a premiere date. Titled Hot Forever, Shlesinger’s 6th(!) Netflix special, will launch globally on October 11.

In the special, filmed in July at the Connor Playhouse in Cleveland, Shlesinger touches on “topics ranging from every girl’s ugly bra to how all adult men need to own a box spring,” according to Netflix.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this special,” said Shlesinger. “It’s bold, it’s real – you’ll never look at a bra the same way again…. Also, my outfit is awesome.”

With Hot Forever, Shlesinger ties Dave Chappelle for the most Netflix comedy specials at six. Her previous Netflix specials include Unveiled (2019), Elder Millennial (2018), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015) and War Paint (2013).

In addition to her comedy specials, Shlesinger previously co-starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential, produced and starred in The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, and had a supporting role in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman. In the midst of the pandemic, she and her husband, chef and nominated James Beard Award author Noah Galuten, launched Don’t Panic Pantry, a daily social media cooking show.

Other past credits include Truth & Iliza, a limited-run talk show she hosted on Freeform; and Forever 31, a series she created and starred in for ABC Digital.

Shlesinger serves as Executive Producer of Hot Forever, alongside Kara Baker and David Martin.