Int’l Critics Line: Petr Vaclav’s Czech Oscar Entry ‘Il Boemo’

The Czech composer who inspired Mozart is the subject of Il Boemo, a handsome period biopic that premiered in competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Written and directed by Petr Vaclav (Marian), it’s an entertaining insight into Josef Mysliveček’s music and his hedonistic lifestyle, with an operatic running time of 140 minutes. While the film is mostly in Italian, it’s the Czech entry for the International Feature race at the Academy Awards and should attract an audience of mature music lovers.

Czech actor and musician Vojtěch Dyk puts in a dashing performance as the musician who became a celebrated composer in 18th century Italy, and was all but forgotten by a history that celebrated the younger Mozart. But there’s no doubting the talent of the man nicknamed “Il Boemo,” as the film’s many musical scenes attest.

We first meet Mysliveček when he’s dying of syphilis, his disfigured face hidden by a Venetian mask. The action hastily flashes back to more enjoyable territory as he begins a series of affairs with Italian ladies, most of whom have considerable influence and wealth.

The synopsis describes Venice as “then the pleasure capital of Europe,” and there’s amusement to be had from Mysliveček’s sexploits, not to mention an extraordinary scene in which King Ferdinand IV defecates into a pot (that got quite a reaction at San Sebastian). But despite its sexual and scatological moments, this is not another Amadeus: it strikes a less boisterous tone than Milos Forman’s playful 1984 biopic and seems more committed to historical accuracy.

Initially, Il Boemo gives plenty of agency to its female characters, and it’s refreshing to see the story of a cash-strapped young man who’s given opportunities by rich women, rather than the reverse. A few scenes touch on contemporary feminist concerns, such as when a famous soprano complains of being objectified for her voice and looks, rather than her intelligence. This is undermined when Mysliveček slaps her in order to get her onto the stage, and later ends up in her bed. When it looks like the script might interrogate his behavior, the tone swerves into comic territory, which feels uncomfortable, and at odds with the depiction of this otherwise domineering woman.

The scene in which Mozart himself appears is riveting. The child pianist expresses his admiration for Mysliveček, before replicating and elaborating on one of his compositions in a spectacular fashion. The attention to musical detail is also reflected in the soundtrack: we hear an opera as Mysliveček is composing it in his head. The performance scenes feature tremendous vocal work, mostly from the actors’ own voices — several key roles go to leading soloists, though as famous soprano Cristina Gabrieli, Barbara Ronchi is dubbed by Czech singer Simona Šaturová.

As Mysliveček nears the end of his life and experiences tragic losses, the film itself threatens to run out of steam, straining under the weight of biographical information. But it’s still a strong biopic that has something to say about musical creativity and opportunity, as well as the colorful lifestyle of 18th century Venetians.