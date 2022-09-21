Idris Elba To Narrate & Exec Netflix Doc ‘Human Playground’ On Unique Sports

Idris Elba is to narrate and exec a high-end Netflix docu-series about the origins and evolutions of some of the most unique sports in the world.

Human Playground will launch later this month from Banijay labels Scenery in the Netherlands and Workerbee in the UK.

Our Planet director Tomas Kaan is aboard the show, which will explore the likes of unique robot camel races in the United Arab Emirates, Big Wave surfing in Nazaré Portugal and Eagle Hunting in Kyrgyzstan.

Luther star Elba is a huge coup for Netflix’s high-end docs offering and the six-parter has long been in the making.

Exec Rick Murray said the show is a “perfect fit” for Elba as narrator and Netflix as commissioner.

“We are delighted to have helped get the project off the ground, the team in Amsterdam are world class and we hope to work with them again in the not-too-distant future,” he added.

Elba can next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Heads of State opposite John Cena. He used a podcast earlier this month to push back on evergreen rumors that he could be the next James Bond, stating “that is not a goal for my career.”