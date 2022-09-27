IDFA Teases First 100 Titles, Highlights Include International Premiere Of Martin Scorsese & David Tedeschi’s ‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) has teased 100 films that will be showcased in its 35th edition, running November 9–20

First highlights include the international premiere of Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s Personality Crisis: One Night Only, about New York Dolls lead singer-songwriter David Johansen.

The work will premiere in the Masters section which will also feature the international premiere of Barbara Kopple’s Gumbo Coalition, and the world premiere of Coco Schrijber’s Look What You Made Me Do.

Other titles in the section include Patricio Guzmán’s My Imaginary Country and Gianfranco Rosi’s In Viaggio, following Pope Francis’ travels, and Sergei Lotznitsa’s The Kiev Trial, Jorgen Leth and Andreas Koefoed’s Music For Black Pigeons, a reflection on ageing through jazz music.

The festival will also be putting the spotlight on Ukraine.

There will be a special tribute to Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was killed earlier this year during the Mariupol siege, with screenings of his films Mariupolis and Mariupolis 2.

The Best Of Fest sections will also feature Simon Lereng Wilmont’s A House Made Of Splinters, a portrait of a Ukrainian children’s home on the frontlines, and The Hamlet Syndrome, about a Ukrainian theater group recreating the Shakespearean play in dialogue with their own traumatic reality.

The festival also unveiled the 19 titles that will feature in its short documentary competition, which features works by a number of IDFA returnees.

Martín Benchimol who won IDFA’s Mid-Length Competition in 2017 with The Dread, competes with A Robust Heart about Argentine slaughterhouse workers. Ruslan Fedotow, who won Best First Feature and Best Cinematography for Where We Are Headed in 2021, is also back with Away, a portrait of two teenage Ukrainian refugees at a school in Budapest.