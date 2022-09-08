ICM’s Justin Ongert Joins APA As SVP Alternative & Factual Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM Partners agent Justin Ongert has joined APA as SVP, Alternative & Factual Programming. He will be the department’s key liaison with the talent, comedy, and music departments, reporting to Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Hayden Meyer head of Alternative and Factual Programming at APA.

Ongert is the 10th agent/executive and 8th SVP to join APA from ICM Partners amid and following the agency’s acquisition by CAA. That is more than ICM hires by other agencies combined as APA has been the most aggressive pursuing ICM agents and executives who became available because of the acquisition.

At ICM, Justin represented Wanda Sykes and her production company Push It with his longtime producer/director client and Push It co-founder Page Hurwitz, as well as talent including Laverne Cox, Kristin Chenoweth, Bobby Berk, Keltie Knight, Soleil Moon Frye and Elizabeth Chambers, along with production companies and producers such as Brian Graden Media, Fat Camp Films, Corey Palent, Sarah Skibitzke, Chris Ahearn & Graham Shaw.

He also represented several clients who launched on RuPaul’s Drag Race including Emmy-winning producer/judge Michelle Visage and artists Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen and Sasha Velour as well as the cast of MTV’s Messyness including Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Tori Spelling and Adam Rippon.

“Justin is an exceptional agent with an 18-year track record of success at ICM and WME and his addition, along with Seth Lawrence, Ryan Wackerman and Katie Kolben and their Emmy winning clients have greatly fortified what we are building at APA,” said Loftus and Meyer.

Ongert joins the Alternative & Factual Programming Department along with fellow former ICM SVP’s Seth Lawrence and Ryan Wackerman and agent Katie Kolben. In addition, APA has brought over from ICM SVPs Mitch Blackman, Mike Hayes and Chris Smith from Music and Comedy Touring, Andrew Rogers Head of Global Talent, talent agent Phoebe Burnham and Chief Communications Officer Brad Turell.

“Love what APA is building and when I saw so many of my former colleagues signing with them, it made the decision an easy one for me,” said Ongert.