ICM’s Jen Rudin Joins APA As Head Of Animation & Voice Over Department

EXCLUSIVE: Jen Rudin has joined APA where she will launch and head up the agency’s Animation and Voice Over department. Rudin is the 12th former ICM agent/executive brought in by APA over the past year — more than all other agencies combined — as the agency has been aggressively pursing ICM staffers made available by the CAA acquisition. Most of the hires have been at a senior level, including several department heads. Backed by a major investment from Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies two years ago, APA has been in an expansion mode, going on a hiring spree as it is looking to bulk up and move up the agency pecking order, which was disturbed by the CAA-ICM merger.

Rudin, a veteran of the animation and voice-over world, will be establishing a formal department focused on these areas which had been previously serviced by APA talent departments agents. She spent the last two years building and helming the animation department at ICM Partners.

While at ICM, Rudin shepherded animated feature deals for such clients as Lucy Liu, Wanda Sykes, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Zegler, Lana Condor, Stephanie Beatriz, Jason Ritter, Nathan Lane, Alan Cumming, and Cathy Ang. In addition, Rudin signed popular Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin across the board and was instrumental in closing Tunde’s book deal with Simon & Schuster and securing a branding partnership with Nike.

“Our strategic acquisitions of talented agents from ICM Partners are with one thing in mind, to aggressively serve our client’s best interests, expanding the footprint of the agency by bringing in proven, talented agents like Jen who will immediately be able to make an impact in their lives, careers and earning power,” said Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne, CEO and President of APA respectively.

Added Andrew Rogers, Global Head of Talent who worked with Rudin at ICM Partners, “Jen was an invaluable asset in the talent department at ICM. Our clients will greatly benefit from her knowledgeable, aggressive, and extremely well-connected expertise in the Animation casting and Voice-Over business, which exploded during Covid and remains a vital part of the business.”

Before ICM, Rudin was a casting director/executive at The Walt Disney Company and former head of Jen Rudin Casting who earned Artios Awards for Chicken Little and The Princess and the Frog. She is also the author of the book Confessions of a Casting Director, published by HarperCollins.

“I am thrilled to join not only my former colleagues but the entire APA team,” said Rudin. “The momentum that APA has built is being felt across the industry, and I’m excited to start.”