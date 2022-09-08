Hulu Sets Premiere Date For ‘Solar Opposites’ Halloween Special

EXCLUSIVE: A very special special is planned for Oct. 3 from Solar Opposites.

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special will stream on Hulu with the promise that “sometimes, alien life can be spooky.” Ergo, a Halloween special for adult animation lovers!

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Hulu has another Halloween special in the works from Roiland. On October 17, Hulu will air The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which follows Leroy, Reggie and Cheruce Paloni as they host a Halloween special full of spooky shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators.

Roiland voices Leroy, the oldest sibling in the family who is an optimistic, hardworking guy who’s dream is to make and host his own variety show. Zach Hadel (Smiling Friends) plays Reggie, the short-fused, fast-talking little brother of Leroy who has a tendency to let his temper get in the way of doing his job as a host. The storyline is similar to what Roiland created with The Paloni Family Comedy Show, a pilot presentation for Fox back in 2009.