Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’

Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.

From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Other EPs are Godfrey, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Patel, who will also direct.

Mehta most recently served as a co-EP on Hulu’s Tell Me Lies. Prior to that he was a writer and producer on Fear the Walking Dead, The Sinner and Narcos.

Patel directed on HBO’s House of the Dragon, as well as for The Great, The Magicians, Runaways, Dead To Me and Sweetbitter.

Shephard is a director and writer most widely known for her directorial debut Blame, which she wrote, directed, and starred in – all before her 21st birthday.

Tigelaar and her banner Best Day Ever are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature and in production on the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn, which is based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed. The series is being produced by Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, along with Laura Dern’s Jaywalker Pictures.

