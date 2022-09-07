Spain-China Animation ‘Dragonkeeper’ Gets U.S. Deals With Viva Kids & Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Viva Kids has acquired North American distribution rights to Dragonkeeper, the animated action-adventure film from Spanish firm Guardián de Dragones and China Film Animation. Kids has acquired North American distribution rights to, the animated action-adventure film from Spanish firm Guardián de Dragones and China Film Animation.

Hulu will release domestically after the film’s theatrical bow, which is slated for August 2023.

Based on the first book in Carole Wilkinson’s series of fantasy novels, the film follows Ping, a young orphan who must venture across ancient China to help the last surviving dragons from extinction. Across her wild and dangerous journey Ping finds a way to unlock her power and discover that she is a true dragonkeeper.

Despicable Me), while English-language voice cast includes Visual development on the film comes from animation vet Sergio Pablos (), while English-language voice cast includes Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Bill Bailey (Hot Fuzz), Anthony Howell (Alien: Isolation) and newcomer Mayalinee Griffiths as Ping.

Dragonkeeper is directed by Salvador Simó, who also directed the Annecy title Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles . The film is set to be the biggest completed Spain-China co-production to date.

Producers include Larry Levene (Guardían de Dragones) and Song Weiwei (China Film Animation). Victor Elizalde of Viva Kids negotiated the deal with CAA’s Joe Della Rosa.

SC Films is handling international rights and will present new completed footage to prospective buyers at Toronto. Theatrical releases have already been secured in Spain (A Contracorriente), China (China Film Group) and Latin America (Imagem).

“There is no one better than Viva Kids to handle this gem of a film,” said Larry Levene. “We are thrilled Viva has acquired North America rights to Dragonkeeper.”