Huge Fire Breaks Out At Chinese Skyscraper In Changsha

A huge fire has engulfed a skyscraper that’s believed to house China Telecom in the city of Changsha, according to Chinese state media. The number of fatalities isn’t known but reports suggest it could be in the hundreds.

Dozens of floors were seen burning, and several videos shared on social media highlighted the extent of the catastrophe.

“Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously, CCTV reported.

Local reports suggest people were evacuated from the building, which is about 200-meters high. China Telecom is a massive, state-owned operation employing hundreds of thousands of staff. It is unknown how many work at the Changsha tower and state media says the number of fatalities is not yet clear.

According to videos posted to social media in recent minutes, the blaze has been extinguished. One side of the building looks completely burned out, as thick, black smoke continued to billow into the air.

Changsha is the capital of China’s Hunan province, where about 10 million people live.

This afternoon, the building of China Telecom building in Changsha长沙caught fire, no casualties reported yet, stay safe everyone! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QNnezk2Mxk — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) September 16, 2022