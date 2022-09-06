‘House Of The Dragon’ Breaks Sky Viewing Records In UK

Having last month become HBO’s biggest European launch, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is also smashing UK records, becoming Sky’s biggest U.S. drama launch and biggest Sky Atlantic series premiere in its 11-year-history.

The first episode of the prequel has been watched by just more than 4M people, according to Sky, beating the 2011 launch of the first Game of Thrones.

According to UK ratings agency Barb, this figure places House of the Dragon on a par with the likes of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney+’s Obi Wan-Kenobi.

“Momentum around House of the Dragon just continues to build, as more and more people spread the word about its ever-current narrative of political power play married with visuals of epic scale and imagination,” said Sky MD of Content Zai Bennett. “And thanks to Sky making the first episode freely available to watch via YouTube, more people than ever before will be able to sample the world-class world of Westeros.”

House of the Dragon, which has already been renewed for season two, became the most-watched HBO/HBO Max TV or film premiere in Europe in the network’s history on August 24.

Its major competitor, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is also breaking records for Amazon Prime Video as the battle of the prequels goes global.

The third episode of House of the Dragon dropped on Sky yesterday in the early hours.