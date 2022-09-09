‘Someone You Loved’ Singer-Songwriter Lewis Capaldi Says He Has Tourette Syndrome

In an Instagram live session, singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and is being treated with injections to manage symptoms.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by sudden, repetitive, rapid, and unwanted movements or vocal sounds.

The 25-year-old pop singer is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the UK’s best-selling album in 2019 and 2020. “Someone You Loved” was nominated for the Grammy “Song of the Year” award, and became the longest-running Top 10 UK single of all-time by a British artist.

Capaldi said he has a shoulder twitch caused by the Tourette condition. He said that he initially feared he had “some horrible degenerative disease.” He said he was going public to avoid rumors of drug use, and that he was “learning new ways to cope” with it.

There is no cure for Tourette syndrome, but symptoms can be managed and may eventually disappear entirely. Capaldi said he has been receiving botulinum toxin injections in his shoulder to stop it from twitching