‘HIP’: Disney-Backed ABC Signature Greenlights Remake Of TF1 Detective Show

TF1 detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential) is to be remade by Disney Television Studios-backed ABC Signature in the U.S.

Distributor Newen Connect struck the deal with ABC Signature for the show that has been sold to more than 100 territories worldwide.

Work has already begun to adapt the scripts of the series, with showrunner, writing team and cast still to be announced.

Produced by Mediawan-backed Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions, HIP follows Morgane Alvaro, an intellectually-gifted housekeeper who becomes a consultant for the police serious crimes division in Lille.

The original series was created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, and starred Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou. The show was flagged as a success story by French body Unifrance in last week’s French TV export report.

The HIP remake joins a select few U.S. reversions of French language shows including A&E’s version of The Returned and Apple TV+’s Calls US.

HIP has been an incredible international success as a French-language title and has won over audiences worldwide, so we are not surprised that there is an appetite for an English-language adaptation,” said Newen Connect Managing Director Rodolphe Buet. “We were simply blown away by the enthusiasm of the ABC Signature creative teams and their sense of collaboration in meeting with the French producers.”