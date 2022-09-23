‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds ‘HSM’ Vets Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman & More

A bunch of old friends are set to join the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Original High School Musical franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will join the Disney+ series that’s executive produced by Tim Federle.

Also joining the cast this season are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring guest star roles. Season four of the series will feature songs from the High School Musical franchise as well as original music. Disney+ has yet to announce a drop date for the new season.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming batch of episodes: After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school. Bleu, as well as Coleman, Grabeel, Johnson, Reed and Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively.

As for the new recurring cast members, Cantrall will play social media star Dani; Sato will portray sitcom actor Mack; Reilly appears as indie film director Quinn; and Mompoint as choreographer Krystal.

Series regulars on the show include Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) and Liamani Segura (Emmy”.

Seasons one, two and three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently streaming on Disney+.