Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set; UK To Have Public Holiday

Buckingham Palace has released details of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, to take place on Monday, September 19.

Sunday, September 11



HM The Queen’s coffin will be taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Tuesday, September 13



The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, will accompany the coffin when it is flown to London and take to Buckingham Palace

Wednesday September 14



The Queen’s coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days so that her subjects can file past to pay their respects. In 2002, more than 200,000 people queued up to honour Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother at the same place.

Monday September 19



State Funeral to take place at Westminster Abbey, starting at 11 a.m. local time.

These details were released on Saturday, the same day King Charles III was officially proclaimed the UK’s monarch, and William, the new Prince of Wales released a statement expressing his grief for his grandmother, and paying tribute to the guidance she had given him throughout his life.