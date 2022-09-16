Henry Silva Dies: Prolific Actor In ‘Manchurian Candidate’, ‘Ocean’s 11’ & ‘Johnny Cool’ Was 95

Henry Silva, who starred in Johnny Cool, fought Frank Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate and was one of Sinatra’s fellow thieves in Ocean’s 11, among dozens of screen roles spanning a half-century, died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, CA. He was 95.

An actor whose distinctive face often led to typecasting as the heavy, his 130-plus film and TV credits also include The Bravados, starring Gregory Peck (1958); Cinderfella, with Jerry Lewis (1960); the Rat Pack-led Western Sergeants 3 (1962); Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979); Sharkey’s Machine (1981) and Cannonball Run II (1982) with Burt Reynolds; Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy (1990); and Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai with Forest Whitaker (1999).

Along with the title role opposite Elizabeth Montgomery in Johnny Cool (1963), Silva also starred in pics including The Return of Mr. Moto (1965), spaghetti Western The Hills Run Red (1966), Frame Up (1968) and the World War II thriller Probability Zero (1969), The Boss (1973), Kidnap (1974) and The Manhunt (1975).

He also was a familiar presence on TV, guesting on such classic series as Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Outer Limits, Night Gallery, The F.B.I., Dr. Kildare, Wagon Train, The High Chaparral, It Takes a Thief and The Streets of San Francisco.

Among Silva’s biggest roles was as Johnny Cool, a Sicilian outlaw-turned-assassin who is sent on a vengeance mission to American to eliminate his mentor’s enemies. As the body count mounts, he pairs up with a wealthy divorcée (Montgomery) who ultimately betrays him. The film’s big-name ensemble also included Rat Packers Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford, along with Telly Savalas, Jim Backus and Mort Sahl.

The pic’s trailer featured Davis’ character at a craps table talking to the camera: “You wanna know about Johnny Cool?” he asks. “Well, I usually judge a guy by the way he gambles. What I can say is this cat gambles real cool and only for the highest stakes — like your life. Anybody who meets Cool has got to be elusive. He’s a murder machine. No matter what number you owe, it comes up kill.”

But Silva might be best known for his key role in John Frankenheimer’s classic political thriller The Manchurian Candidate. He played a houseboy named who doubled as a communist spy. His character, Chunjin, was attacked by Sinatra’s Marco in a brutal, intense, 90-second fight scene.

MORE TO COME…