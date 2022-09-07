Helen Hunt To Narrate Lifetime’s True Crime Series ‘Meet Marry Murder’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actor Helen Hunt from Starz’ ‘Blindspotting’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winner Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Blindspotting) is set to narrate Lifetime’s new series Meet Marry Murder, premiering October 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as part of its Life & Crime Mondays line-up.

Meet Marry Murder tackles the question: what happens when the person you commit to spending the rest of your life with, winds up taking it instead?

The 10-episode season takes a deep dive into several U.S. homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. Each story is told by the family, friends, and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators who are committed to finding out the truth. Meet Marry Murder digs into relationships that have shockingly turned deadly—from a husband who broadcasts his intent to kill his wife on YouTube, to a woman driven to commit murder for a life insurance payout, and a successful Louisiana attorney slain by the man she met after a car crash brought them together.

Other Life & Crime Mondays titles include: #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, Phrogging: Hider in My House, and Sleeping with a Killer.

Meet Marry Murder is produced by First Look TV with Will Hanrahan serving as executive producer. Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, Nicole Vogel, and Shura Davison executive produce for Lifetime.