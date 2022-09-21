HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Wrapped Second Season At Italy’s Lumina Studios Near Rome

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s hit comedy-drama series The White Lotus recently finished filming its second season at Italy’s Lumina Studios to the north of Rome.

As previously documented, the show filmed most of its second season in the San Domenico Palace Taormina and on location around Sicily in the south of Italy. The project then quietly filmed for one month in late summer at Lumina, which recently signed a six-year strategic pact with resurgent Italian studio Cinecittà.

Iconic facility Cinecittá is growing its capacity. Such has been the demand for studio space that it has needed to house some productions at satellite venues, including Lumina, which has four sound stages.

It’s a sign of the growing interest in Italy as a production destination that Lumina and Cinecittá were able to reel in one of the buzziest U.S. shows going. Season one, set at a dysfunctional resort in Hawaii, was the most-awarded series at the latest Emmy Awards, winning ten prizes, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Among projects either coming soon or recently housed at Cinecittá are Netflix’s Old Guard 2, Book Club 2 with Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda, Nanni Moretti’s Il Sol Dell Avvenire, Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, and Edward Berger’s Conclave, set to star Ralph Fiennes.

The White Lotus’ second season will launch next month, though a date has yet to be announced. HBO released a teaser asset for the season last month on.

Cast includes Jennifer Coolidge (the only actor known to be returning from season one), F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. Mike White returns as writer and director.

HBO has said the new season will “follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

Aubrey Plaza, who is set for a key role, told Entertainment Tonight: “I know it’s a lot to live up to, but Mike [White] is so good about making the second season different. It’s still The White Lotus, but now it’s in Italy, so it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are going to be surprised.”

Licorice Pizza and HAIM singer Este Haim is serving as a music consultant.