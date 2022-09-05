Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets Spirited 5-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde’s-highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this evening. Flanked by stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan — and Florence Pugh who flew in late from the Budapest set of Dune 2 — Wilde saw her film receive a spirited five-plus minute ovation.

Pugh got her own hearty welcome as she stepped onto the red carpet in her sparkling gown.

Styles arrived to a chorus of screaming female fans.

In his review, Deadline’s Pete Hammond called Wilde’s film a “candy-coated psychological thriller” about “the terror imposed by men controlling women’s bodies.”

It has been Harry Styles-mania on the Lido today with fans camped out in front of the Sala Grande since early in the morning, braving the punishing sun with a sea of umbrellas.

Earlier in the day, Wilde — who also co-wrote the film and co-stars in it — was joined by Styles, Pine and Chan to field questions from the media here. But the swirl of controversy involving Shia LaBeouf’s withdrawal from the project and questions over Florence Pugh’s absence from the press conference, were largely avoided.

Wilde addressed Pugh’s absence saying, “Florence is a force; we are so grateful she is able to make it tonight [to the premiere] despite being in production.” She refused to engage with speculation that suggested there might be other reasons. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel I need to contribute to it. It’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Don’t Worry Darling follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) who seem lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine) — equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach — anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives — including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan) — get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice finds herself questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

The film opens domestically on September 23.

Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Photos