‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Actor Harris Dickinson Dedicates Tonight’s Toronto Screening To Late Co-Star Charlbi Dean

Triangle of Sadness actor Harris Dickinson is paying tribute to his late co-star Charlbi Dean on the day their movie is set to screen at the Toronto Film Festival.

In an Instagram message posted by Dickinson this morning, the actor said that tonight’s screening will “celebrate” Dean’s performance.

“Charlbi, in the short time we knew and worked with each other you made a huge impact,” writes Dickinson. “Kind and generous in ways people only hope to be. I’ll miss you friend. See you on the other side. Tonight at @tiff_net we celebrate your performance in this special film by our fearless leader @ruben_ostlund. Our full love and support is with Charlbi’s family & loved ones x”

Dean, a South African model and actor who had recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning but had made her breakthrough film performance in the festival hit Triangle of Sadness, died Aug. 29 at age 32 in New York City. Although she reportedly was suffering from a lung infection at the time, an official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tonight’s Toronto screening of the film begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Princess of Wales Theatre.