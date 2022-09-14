‘Halo’: Joseph Morgan & Cristina Rodlo Join Season 2 Of Paramount+ Series

Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out Alive) have joined the Season 2 cast of Paramount+’s original series Halo, based on the hugely popular Xbox video game franchise. The announcement Wednesday comes as production on the second season has begun in Iceland. Additional filming is to take place in Budapest, Hungary, later this year.

Joining Morgan and Rodlo for season 2 as new series regulars are Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) who recurred in season 1.

Morgan joins the series as James Ackerson, a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo is Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat.

O’Shaughnessy’s Laera is Soren’s confidant, wife and partner in crime. Bailey’s Kessler, Soren and Laera’s son, has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first “Halo” game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Halo is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by Wiener, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture.