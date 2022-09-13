‘Hacks’ Creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky & Paul W. Downs Reveal Key Season 3 Plot Element

Season 3 of HBO comedy series Hacks will have a surprising pause in the action, the shows’ creators revealed on the Emmys red carpet Monday.

Downs, who also stars as agent Jimmy LuSaque in the show, told Deadline, “We’re in the middle of Season 3 right now, writing it, so we’re still really figuring it out. We do start a year after we left our girls. So there’s a jump in time. A lot has happened.”

Given that the first two seasons’ timelines were chronologically back-to-back, this is bound to leave fans wondering what happened during the time gap between the show’s two lead characters, Vegas stand-up comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her protégé Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

Hacks has followed Deborah and Ava as they navigate a comeback and coming up in the industry respectively, and in the Season 2 finale, Deborah told an emotional Ava it was time to go out there and make it on her own, even though the pair had become super close.

Asked if the show’s lead characters had been missing each other as they waited out a year, Downs said with a mischievous smile, “Well… we don’t know if they waited.”

The trio also joked about the importance of hair styles and wigs in their creative process.

“We have no time left to write, we just talk about hair,” Statsky said.

We do a wig arc before we do anything else,” Downs said.

“Every good story starts with a good wig,” Aniello cracked.

Hacks had three nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series and Jean Smart has thus far won for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Downs said on the Emmys carpet that they were, “just happy to be nominated amongst all of these amazing people, it’s just fun. We’re like, let’s just come and have fun, look at all the pretty people, say hi we love your show to those we do. We’re here to have fun but we’re terrified.”